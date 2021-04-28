Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.