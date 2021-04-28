Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after buying an additional 1,412,392 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

