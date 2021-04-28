Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 10,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $442.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $446.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.