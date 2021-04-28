Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $320.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.09 and a 1 year high of $326.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.