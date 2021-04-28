Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.