Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
HTA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.32. 9,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$10.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95.
About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.