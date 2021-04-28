Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: FinTech

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit