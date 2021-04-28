Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

