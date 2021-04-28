Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €31.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANT. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Get S&T alerts:

S&T stock opened at €24.04 ($28.28) on Wednesday. S&T has a 1-year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1-year high of €25.72 ($30.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.29.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.