Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 30,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

HA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

