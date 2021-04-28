HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $18.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBT. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

