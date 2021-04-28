Head-To-Head Survey: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) versus The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SLR Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $154.71 million 5.03 $56.02 million $1.71 10.76

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Risk & Volatility

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SLR Investment beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

