Head-To-Head Survey: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) vs. Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.14 billion 0.86 $57.92 million $3.10 13.88 Gentherm $971.68 million 2.57 $37.51 million $2.34 32.21

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Standard Motor Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Standard Motor Products and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gentherm 2 0 1 0 1.67

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $64.17, suggesting a potential downside of 14.88%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Gentherm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 5.50% 13.88% 7.61% Gentherm 4.23% 12.10% 6.92%

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Gentherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions, including cell connecting devices for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12V, 48V, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems comprising electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and first tier suppliers to the automotive OEMs, including automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, the Czech Republic, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.