Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

