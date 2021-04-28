Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HTLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 261,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $20,884,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 44.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

