Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $17.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.