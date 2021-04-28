Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $40.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.