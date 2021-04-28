Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $84.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,529. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 73.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Herc by 33.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.