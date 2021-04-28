Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

