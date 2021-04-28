Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research firms have commented on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 1,032,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

