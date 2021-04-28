Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $250.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

