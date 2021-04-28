Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $412,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

