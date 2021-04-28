Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth $3,460,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

