Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $7,992,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

