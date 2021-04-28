Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $233,000 Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $187.66 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

