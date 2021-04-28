Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRGG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

