H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 222,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,000. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF comprises about 6.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

BATS DTEC opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03.

