H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.