HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 855 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

