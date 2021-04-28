High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.71 and traded as high as C$13.55. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 4,757 shares changing hands.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$444.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

