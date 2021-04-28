Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

HIW traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,326. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Dividend

Earnings History for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit