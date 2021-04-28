Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

HIW traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,326. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

