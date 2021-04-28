Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.26. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

