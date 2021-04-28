Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $719,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 171.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 171.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOV opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.