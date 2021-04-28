Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

