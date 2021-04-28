Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $920,000 Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

