Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $920,000 Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.
Cornerstone OnDemand Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.