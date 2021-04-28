Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

