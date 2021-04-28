Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

