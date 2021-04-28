Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.
Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.
In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.