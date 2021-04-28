HollyGold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,787.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $97,787.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

