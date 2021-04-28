Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

HOLX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

