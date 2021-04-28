Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

