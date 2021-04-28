Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

