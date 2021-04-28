Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $58,494.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

