Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

