Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.
Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,351. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $333.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.
