Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,351. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $333.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

