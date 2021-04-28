Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.81

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.81 and last traded at $129.81, with a volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $6,545,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

