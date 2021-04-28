Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.50.

HBMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

HBMD opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

