Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,639,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 174,533 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 271,979 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

