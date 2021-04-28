Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 34 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $419.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

