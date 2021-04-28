Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $386.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

