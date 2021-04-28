Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

