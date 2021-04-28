Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

